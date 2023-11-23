Mountain passes in SW Montana will see more snow through Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Thursday afternoon weather update for SW Montana. It appears the current snowstorm is impacting higher elevations with snow and blowing snow with all mountain passes under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning.

kbzk

A strong storm system is developing over Eastern ID, most of Wyoming and Northern Utah Thursday afternoon. These areas will see the brunt of the snow and difficult travel impacts as this system continues to linger there through this evening. This storm will be digging to the SE and reach Colorado Friday into Saturday.

The southern half of Montana is seeing the best chance for continued snow and blowing snow but mostly above 5,000’ and the mountain passes along the MT/ID/WY border will have the highest probability of additional snow tonight into Friday morning.

As this storm system digs to the SE it will be exiting Montana by Friday but a colder northerly flow aloft will bring colder than normal temperatures Friday into Saturday with a gradual warming trend developing by Sunday into early next week.