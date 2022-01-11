Watch
Mostly dry this week with a few mountain flakes Thursday night

Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:26:52-05

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance lifting over a High-pressure ridge is producing some snow for far western and NW counties of Montana with the biggest travel impact over Lookout Pass on I-90 Tuesday afternoon with snow and snowpacked and icy roads.

SW Montana should remain mostly dry with only a slight chance for some mountain snow showers Wednesday morning and possibly again Thursday night into Friday morning.

This blocking High-pressure ridge pattern should begin to break down late weekend into early next week with a much better chance for more snow arriving by Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Until then the overall weather pattern is dry with valley inversions.

