More wind in the forecast on Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A weak Pacific storm will pass through the state of Montana Wednesday afternoon with very little moisture but more wind.

A warm front arrives first in the morning and a weak cold front by late afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday with the combination of the warm front and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the cold front by Thursday morning.

High pressure will rebuild into the region by Friday, and a mostly dry and mild weather pattern is expected for Halloween.

