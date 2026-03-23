More wind and higher fire danger this week

BOZEMAN – Another Atmospheric River is developing off the west coast with a large narrow plume of deep rich moisture extending from Hawaii all to way up into the Pacific NW.

This will have an impact on Montana’s weather this week with a strong SW flow aloft pushing temperatures into the above normal range and produce more wind. The combination of warm, dry and windy conditions has a Fire Weather Watch up for SW Montana east of the divide on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Also a High Wind Watch is up from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening east of the divide in SW Montana with possible peak wind gusts up to 60 mph.

There is slight chance for some scattered valley rain and higher mountain snow out of this pattern Tuesday and again Thursday.

