More strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening

BOZEMAN – Another weak disturbance over Eastern Oregon and central Idaho will produce scattered thunderstorms over most of western Montana late Thursday afternoon through early Thursday evening.

Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms over all of SW Montana. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging large size hail.

Other risks associated with these thunderstorms will be brief heavy rainfall and of course frequent lightning, please seek shelter if any of these thunderstorms approach your area.

Friday there will be some lingering moisture and a pop-up thunderstorm or two could develop over SW Montana.

Over the weekend the forecast is mostly dry and warming up to slightly above normal levels. Increasing clouds with another weak disturbance will develop on Sunday with isolated thunderstorms again by Monday.