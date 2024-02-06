More snow. YES PLEASE!

BOZEMAN – A slow moving Low-pressure system over Southern California will follow the jet stream and lift moisture toward SW Montana Wednesday through Friday.

More snow is needed and more snow is in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.

There is enough potential for accumulating snowfall that the National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up across SW Montana Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Valley and mountain will see snow with the heaviest snowfall at or above pass level. Plan on slow-go travel conditions with impacts to your Wednesday and Thursday commutes.

By the end of the week, the weather pattern will fall back into a drier pattern with cooler temperatures by the weekend.