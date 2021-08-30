Watch
Weather

Actions

More smoke through Tuesday with a cold front cooling temperatures midweek

items.[0].videoTitle
AUG30BOZEMANICAM.png
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:11:13-04

BOZEMAN – Temperatures continue to rise ahead of the next weather maker. Near to slightly above normal temperatures are possible again Tuesday but a cold front will kick off a cooling trend beginning Wednesday.

Unfortunately, forecast models show a mostly dry solution despite a Pacific cold front mid-week. The upper-level Low driving this front will remain mostly in southern Canada and most of the moisture.

AUG30SMOKETUESDAY.png

Ahead of the front a stronger SW flow in the mid to upper levels is aiding in the brief warm-up and it’s also paving the way for wildfire smoke to lift into SW Montana. Noticeable haziness Monday afternoon locally and more smoke is expected through Tuesday. Hopefully with a frontal passage by Wednesday air quality will improve.

AUG30NWM.png

Temperatures will fall slightly cooler than normal by Wednesday through the end of the week with a gradual warm up by the Labor Day weekend. Overall, the weather should remain mostly dry through early next week but temperatures will fluctuate both above normal to slightly below normal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere