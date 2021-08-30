More smoke through Tuesday with a cold front cooling temperatures midweek

BOZEMAN – Temperatures continue to rise ahead of the next weather maker. Near to slightly above normal temperatures are possible again Tuesday but a cold front will kick off a cooling trend beginning Wednesday.

Unfortunately, forecast models show a mostly dry solution despite a Pacific cold front mid-week. The upper-level Low driving this front will remain mostly in southern Canada and most of the moisture.

Ahead of the front a stronger SW flow in the mid to upper levels is aiding in the brief warm-up and it’s also paving the way for wildfire smoke to lift into SW Montana. Noticeable haziness Monday afternoon locally and more smoke is expected through Tuesday. Hopefully with a frontal passage by Wednesday air quality will improve.

Temperatures will fall slightly cooler than normal by Wednesday through the end of the week with a gradual warm up by the Labor Day weekend. Overall, the weather should remain mostly dry through early next week but temperatures will fluctuate both above normal to slightly below normal.

