Mixed precipitation for Monday morning commute

BOZEMAN – Another warm moist Pacific storm is moving into the Pacific NW and Montana Monday morning.

Mixed precipitation is likely at lower elevations and with air temperatures around freezing there could be some pockets of freezing rain or drizzle with ice accumulations. This will be the greatest travel hazard for your Monday morning commute.

Snow is likely at pass level and that will also create some slow go travel conditions.

There are Winter Weather Advisories across SW Montana through 11 am Monday. This means difficult travel conditions will impact your Monday morning commute.

Most of the moisture will end later today. There could be a weak disturbance producing more mixed precipitation for Tuesday morning.

