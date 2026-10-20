Mild Tuesday with Late-Week Storm Still on Track

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana stays quiet and mild Tuesday with temperatures running above normal for mid-October. Sunshine will mix with periods of clouds throughout the day, and most locations remain dry as the next storm system slowly approaches from the West.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warm & Quiet For Tuesday

BOZEMAN:

High: 64; Low: 39.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through much of the day with light winds. A few additional clouds may drift in during the afternoon and evening, but dry conditions continue overnight.

BUTTE:

High: 64; Low: 33.

Morning clouds will gradually decrease, leading to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Winds remain light, and no precipitation is expected through the evening.

DILLON:

High: 65; Low: 39.

Mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds through the day. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with dry conditions continuing.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 60; Low: 29.

Partly sunny skies will dominate much of the day. A slight chance of a late-day shower develops toward evening, but most of the day remains dry with light winds and cool mountain air.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Showers & Cooler By Friday

Late-Week Storm and Cooler Weather

The overall pattern remains favorable for mild temperatures through Thursday before a stronger storm system moves in late Thursday into Friday. Rain is expected to become widespread across southwest Montana, while snow levels lower behind a Friday cold front. Current forecast guidance continues to favor mountain snow and a notable cooldown heading into the weekend, though the heaviest precipitation remains focused over the mountains and southwest portions of the state