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Mild Tuesday with Late-Week Storm Still on Track

Rain Check For 10-20-2026.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Rain Check For 10-20-2026
Rain Check For 10-20-2026.jpg
Terrific Tuesday With Colder Temps By Friday
Posted

Today's Forecast:
Southwest Montana stays quiet and mild Tuesday with temperatures running above normal for mid-October. Sunshine will mix with periods of clouds throughout the day, and most locations remain dry as the next storm system slowly approaches from the West.

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Warm & Quiet For Tuesday

BOZEMAN:
High: 64; Low: 39.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through much of the day with light winds. A few additional clouds may drift in during the afternoon and evening, but dry conditions continue overnight.

BUTTE:
High: 64; Low: 33.
Morning clouds will gradually decrease, leading to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Winds remain light, and no precipitation is expected through the evening.

DILLON:
High: 65; Low: 39.
Mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds through the day. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with dry conditions continuing.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:
High: 60; Low: 29.
Partly sunny skies will dominate much of the day. A slight chance of a late-day shower develops toward evening, but most of the day remains dry with light winds and cool mountain air.

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Showers & Cooler By Friday

Late-Week Storm and Cooler Weather
The overall pattern remains favorable for mild temperatures through Thursday before a stronger storm system moves in late Thursday into Friday. Rain is expected to become widespread across southwest Montana, while snow levels lower behind a Friday cold front. Current forecast guidance continues to favor mountain snow and a notable cooldown heading into the weekend, though the heaviest precipitation remains focused over the mountains and southwest portions of the state

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