Mild Through The Weekend, Cooler Next Week

Today's Forecast:

Cool fall weather continues across southwest Montana today as the region gradually recovers from last weekend's winter storm. Any early morning valley fog will dissipate through the morning, giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures remain below average but will continue a steady warming trend through the remainder of the week.

BOZEMAN:

High: 49; Low: 28.

Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with light winds and dry conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be noticeably warmer than earlier this week, and clear skies will continue into the evening.

BUTTE:

High: 49; Low: 32.

Sunshine dominates with light winds and dry weather. Temperatures continue to rebound following the recent cold snap, with another cool but quiet night expected.

DILLON:

High: 64; Low: 29.

Sunny and pleasant conditions are expected with light south-southwest winds. Dry weather continues, and temperatures climb comfortably above freezing this afternoon. Clear skies return tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 60; Low: 17.

Sunny skies and dry weather continue across the high country. Winds remain light as temperatures slowly moderate. Another cold night is expected under clear skies.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Above Average Temps For The Weekend

MILD WEEKEND WITH SLIGHT ADJUSTMENTS TO FORECAST NEXT WEEK

High pressure will continue to build over the Northern Rockies through the weekend, bringing dry weather and steadily warming temperatures. Many valley locations will climb into the 60s, with some lower-elevation communities potentially approaching 70 degrees by Saturday. Forecast models suggest the next meaningful weather system could arrive around the middle of next week, bringing cooler temperatures and another chance for mountain snow and valley rain. The latest model run has slowed this system down and pushed the moisture farther to the south which will likely keep us out of the main snow potential and will keep most of the snow in the high mountain elevations. While details remain uncertain, it will be the next feature to watch after an extended stretch of quiet weather.