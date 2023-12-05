Mild now but a blast of winter weather is coming Thursday into Friday

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm weather today will be ending soon. We are currently enjoying a mild to warm SW flow aloft ahead of a cold front.

Another 24 hours of above normal temperatures is in the forecast for SW Montana into Wednesday but a cold front will bring increasing wind, valley rain changing to snow, and periods of mountain snow will difficult travel conditions Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop sharply behind the cold front Thursday night into Friday with forecast temperatures falling to near normal levels heading into the weekend.

One area of concern for possible locally heavy snowfall will be around Big Sky to West Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park to Cooke City and Island Park, ID. There could be some winter weather highlights issued for Thursday into Friday in updated forecasts soon.

The weather pattern should return to mostly dry by the weekend with a gradual warming trend by late weekend into next week.