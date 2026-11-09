Mild Monday Before Winds Increase Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected across Southwest Montana Monday. Highs will reach the upper 40s and 50s, with relatively light winds and mainly dry conditions through the day. There is a slight chance for a passing rain shower or mountain mix developing across the region tonight after midnight and before dawn.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Overnight Showers

BOZEMAN:

High: 56; Low: 40.

Mostly cloudy with light winds through the day. Clouds remain in place tonight as south to southeast winds increase slightly before turning southwest after midnight. There is a very slight chance for light rain before dawn.

BUTTE:

High: 57; Low: 37.

Mostly cloudy and mild with relatively light winds through the afternoon. Clouds continue tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 30s. Isolated light rain is possible before sunrise Tuesday.

DILLON:

High: 57; Low: 39.

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with light winds and temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight as temperatures fall to around 30.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 48; Low: 28.

Mostly cloudy with southwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and gusts up to 23 mph. A slight chance of snow develops late tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Gusty Wind Tuesday Afternoon

GUSTIER WINDS TUESDAY, THEN WARMER AND DRIER

A weak system brings gustier winds Tuesday along with a slight chance of rain and mountain snow. High pressure rebuilds Wednesday through Friday, returning Southwest Montana to mainly dry weather and above-normal temperatures.

