Mild Friday With Increasing Sunshine

Today's Forecast

Southwest Montana closes out the workweek with another quiet and mild late-October day. A few pockets of fog remain possible early this morning, but most locations have avoided fog. Skies will gradually clear through the day, with temperatures warming to around 50 in many lower-elevation communities.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather partly cloudy Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN:

High: 51; Low: 35.

A little patchy fog is possible early, otherwise expect clouds to gradually give way to increasing sunshine. Temperatures climb to around 50 with light winds. Clouds increase again tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 30s.

BUTTE:

High: 50; Low: 33.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday with a mild afternoon high near 52. Winds remain light, with a south-southeast breeze developing during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with a low around 32.

DILLON:

High: 50; Low: 35.

Clouds will gradually decrease through the day, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 51. A slight chance of rain develops overnight, with a low around 33. Patchy dense fog is possible after midnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 50; Low: 34.

Any early fog should give way to mostly sunny skies with a mild afternoon high near 51. Southwest winds may gust to around 20 mph. Conditions turn more unsettled tonight, with a chance of rain changing to freezing rain as temperatures fall to around 26

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Halloween Forecast

Halloween Forecast

Halloween Saturday starts with the possibility of some patchy fog, but that does not appear to be the main weather story.

KBKZ/KXLF STORMTracker Weather MSU VS CAL POLY

For Bozeman, there is a slight chance of rain during the day with a high in the upper 40s. Saturday evening currently looks mostly cloudy, which is encouraging news for trick-or-treaters.

Conditions will be more complicated around West Yellowstone, where freezing rain is possible Saturday morning before changing to rain as temperatures rise. Anyone traveling toward West Yellowstone or through the higher elevations should be prepared for the possibility of slick conditions.

Looking Ahead

A larger weather change arrives Sunday. Rain chances increase across southwest Montana as temperatures turn colder.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather A Few Showers Saturday Afternoon

By Sunday night, colder air will begin changing some of that rain to snow, particularly across the mountains and higher elevations. West Yellowstone could see a more complicated mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool Showers Sunday

The main weekend message is that Halloween itself looks relatively mild for many lower-elevation communities, but conditions become wetter and increasingly wintry Sunday into Sunday night.