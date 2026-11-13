Mild Friday Before Colder Weather Arrives Next Week

Today's Forecast:

Another unusually mild November day is ahead across southwest Montana. Mostly sunny skies are expected for much of Friday with temperatures climbing well above average. Bozeman will make a run into the lower 60s, while most other valleys reach the 50s. Changes begin this weekend as temperatures gradually cool, but the more significant shift toward colder and more unsettled weather develops next week.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mild For Friday Night Football

BOZEMAN:

High: 60; Low: 39.

Mostly sunny skies are expected with another unusually warm afternoon. East to southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph will become southwest later in the day. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

BUTTE:

High: 56; Low: 34.

A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected with another mild November afternoon. Temperatures cool tonight as clouds increase ahead of a gradual change in the weather pattern this weekend.

DILLON:

High: 56; Low: 34.

Friday stays mild and mainly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds remain relatively light with increasing clouds tonight as temperatures fall back into the lower 30s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 50; Low: 28.

Partly sunny and unusually mild with a high around 52. Southwest winds around 7 mph are expected during the day. Clouds increase tonight with just a slight chance of precipitation as temperatures fall to around 29.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures begin cooling this weekend, but the bigger change arrives next week as the weather pattern becomes more active. Rain and snow chances increase Monday night into Tuesday around Bozeman, with highs dropping from the lower 50s Monday to the lower 40s Tuesday and upper 30s Wednesday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooling Trend For Butte

The cooling trend should continue through the middle and latter portions of next week as colder air settles into the region. Snow levels will gradually fall, increasing the chance for snow to reach some lower elevations by Tuesday night and Wednesday.