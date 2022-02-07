Mild and windy

BOZEMAN – A mild weather pattern is in the forecast through next week across SW Montana. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal and a few days we could be 15 degrees above normal.

High-pressure is parked across the western U.S. and forcing most storms to go up and over Montana through Canada. However, a limited amount of moisture could produce a few mountain snow showers Wednesday into Thursday.

We can’t seem to get rid of the wind. Gusty surface winds developed again today especially east of the divide. Some areas could see some minor blowing snow and drifting over rural areas.

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WARNING for most of central Montana through Monday night with a WIND ADVISORY up for the Livingston area through Tuesday morning. Peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible.