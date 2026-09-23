Mild Afternoon Ahead Before Windier Changes Late Week

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see a cool, cloudy start early this morning with a few lingering light showers, then improving conditions through the afternoon as skies gradually clear. Temperatures stay above average with light winds today, while bigger weather changes arrive late Friday into the weekend with stronger winds and cooler air.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mild Sunshine For Wednesday

BOZEMAN:

High: 71; Low: 48.

A slight chance of a brief morning shower early today, otherwise clouds gradually clear for a sunnier afternoon. Light winds become calm by midday. Dry and mild conditions continue into the evening with mostly clear skies overnight.

BUTTE:

High: 72; Low: 43.

Sunny skies develop after a cool morning start. Light west winds around 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Quiet weather continues tonight with mostly clear skies and light southeast winds returning overnight.

DILLON:

High: 74; Low: 45.

Partly sunny skies early become mostly sunny this afternoon. Southwest winds remain light around 5 to 10 mph. Dry conditions continue tonight with mostly clear skies and a cool overnight low in the low 40s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 62; Low: 32.

Areas of morning fog and low clouds gradually clear by late morning, leading to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Light southwest winds develop later today. Cold tonight with clear skies and temperatures dropping near freezing.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Fall Foliage

FALL FOLIAGE MAP

With summer in the books, it is time to start looking at fall. We are looking at the transition of fall colors for our trees. Right now we are seeing some patchy color changes for our trees as we transition to moderate colors in western Montana. We are currently seeing some moderate color changes and will be near peak as we move over the next 7-10 days. Get out and enjoy those fall colors over the next few weeks.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooler For The Weekend

COOLER & WINDY WEEKEND AHEAD

Warm temperatures continue Thursday and Friday, with many valley locations pushing into the mid to upper 70s. Gusty south to southwest winds develop Friday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions this weekend. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday, followed by a more unsettled and seasonably cool pattern early next week.