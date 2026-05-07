May is NOT meeting our normal rain standard

BOZEMAN – NW flow aloft will continue into Friday with very little moisture and a touch of wind.Despite that NW flow aloft temperatures are running slightly above normal.

Another weak disturbance will pass through the state Saturday with a better chance of showers across central and eastern Montana and thus bypassing SW Montana pretty much altogether this weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s late weekend and by early next a few lower valleys could even see a lower 80 max temperature.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern for SW Montana remains on the drier than normal side through the next10 days.

