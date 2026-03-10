Major Winter Storm & High Winds Headed for Montana

BOZEMAN – A powerful spring storm system is set to impact the Pacific Northwest and Montana from Wednesday through Friday, bringing heavy mountain snow, extreme winds, and dangerous travel conditions.

Atmospheric River Brings Big Snow

An Atmospheric River will stream moisture into western Montana, delivering 2–6 inches of wet snow at lower elevations and 20–40 inches in the high country above 5,000 feet.

Winter Storm Warning: West‑central & northwest Montana

Timing: 6 p.m. Wednesday – Noon Saturday Wind Gusts: 30–60 mph Heaviest Snow: Bitterroot & Sapphire Mountains, West Glacier Region



Other areas at risk for heavy snow include:



Upper Big Hole region

Pintlar Wilderness

Georgetown Lake area

Absaroka–Beartooth region

Yellowstone National Park



Dangerous Winds Across the State

The storm also brings damaging winds:

High Wind Warning: Southwest Montana Timing: Midnight Wednesday – Midnight Thursday Speeds: Sustained 35–45 mph, gusts 60–80 mph Impacts: Property damage, power outages likely

High Wind Watch: Eastern Montana Thursday

Expected to upgrade to a warning

Safety Reminders