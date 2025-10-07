Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Looking good this week weather wise

Pattern changes arrives this weekend
Beautiful stretch of weather this week
OCT7JET.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – A rinse and repeat type weather pattern for the rest of the work week. High-pressure will dominate the pattern producing more crisp chilly morning and sunny and warm afternoon temperatures.

Daytime highs could run around 10 plus degrees above normal this week.

This pattern will NOT continue into the upcoming weekend. In fact, a return of colder weather with a high probability of valley rain and mountain snow will develop as an upper-level trough develops over Montana.

Temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side all next week with a few chances for additional rain and snow.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader