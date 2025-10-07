Looking good this week weather wise

BOZEMAN – A rinse and repeat type weather pattern for the rest of the work week. High-pressure will dominate the pattern producing more crisp chilly morning and sunny and warm afternoon temperatures.

Daytime highs could run around 10 plus degrees above normal this week.

This pattern will NOT continue into the upcoming weekend. In fact, a return of colder weather with a high probability of valley rain and mountain snow will develop as an upper-level trough develops over Montana.

Temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side all next week with a few chances for additional rain and snow.

