Looking good for St. Patrick's Day

BOZEMAN – High-pressure is currently building over the Pacific NW and into the northern Rockies. This should lock us into a dry and cool pattern for Friday.

Temperatures will be a little milder by the weekend but remaining slightly below seasonal averages through most of next week. Low to mid 40s are possible this weekend into early next week.

The next disturbance to bring rain or snow back into SW Montana will arrive late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday or next week. Cooler temperatures will arrive mid-week.

West Yellowstone area has a higher probability of snow beginning Monday and lasting through Friday of next week. It will not be snowing for 5 days straight but scattered off and on snow is likely and over time it will add up.