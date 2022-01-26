Light snow Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – A weak Alberta clipper will drop through Montana east of the divide tonight and could produce some areas of light snow by Thursday morning.

Forecast models show a better chance for minor accumulating snow in the Bozeman area including Bozeman pass. This could produce some wintry travel conditions for your Thursday morning commute.

West of the divide snow should be very light and mostly over mountain ranges with little concerns for travel impacts, however, the closer to the divide the higher the probability of light snow tonight.

Once this system passes through, we should see several days of dry and mild weather including this weekend. Forecast highs will be slightly above normal but morning lows will start off cold under clear skies and cold prone valleys like West Yellowstone look for below zero morning low temperatures through the weekend.

The next weather maker will arrive on Monday. Snow and colder temperatures are likely across most of Montana.