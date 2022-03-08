Light snow tonight with extreme cold by Thursday

BOZEMAN – An Arctic front has passed through the state with areas of snow and colder temperatures. Snow showers are possible to linger through early Wednesday morning with lower valleys possibly picking up another 1”-3”.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for SW Montana east of the divide through 8 am Wednesday morning.

kbzk

Watch for wintry travel conditions with falling snow, areas of blowing snow, bitter below zero wind chills through Wednesday morning.

Skies should clear by Wednesday afternoon and the extreme cold will grip the entire state through Friday morning. Coldest forecast lows will be on Thursday morning with lower valleys locally falling between –10 to –20 below zero. Some valleys like West Yellowstone should be colder than –20 below zero Thursday morning. Updated forecast temperatures are coming up tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm.

This extreme cold snap should be very short lived as a rapid warm up is likely by Saturday morning and forecast highs will rise slightly above normal by the weekend into next week.