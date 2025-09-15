Light jacket weather for a few days

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure is producing a chilly weather pattern across Montana. Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Wednesday morning.

This trough pattern is also producing scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and higher mountain snow.

The wrap around showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday especially east of the divide for SW Montana. Central and Southern Montana counties will also see scattered showers through Tuesday evening.

This current storm system should slide out of the way by Wednesday afternoon and a warming trend and back to dry weather conditions by the end of the week.

