Late day thunderstorms in your local forecast Wednesday and Thursday

BOZEMAN – Isolated thunderstorms will try and develop Tuesday afternoon. Most of these storms will develop North of I-90 and should be on the weaker side but lightning will be the greatest threat for possible new wildfires.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon through early evening will be more active over SW Montana. Late day thunderstorms are likely, and some could be stronger with heavy rainfall, small hail, gusty winds, and of course more lightning.

East of the divide locally should have a higher probability of thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon and evening.

By the end of the week drier air should push into the region and a slight cooling trend through the weekend.