Last weekend of September is looking GOOD!

BOZEMAN – A gorgeous weekend weather pattern across Montana as High-pressure will keep the atmosphere calm and quiet.

This ridge will break down by Sunday afternoon and we will start to see Pacific storms move in from the west and a little subtropical moisture move up from the south.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into early next week.

Temperatures will be cooler with considerable cloud cover and scattered showers next week.

