Keeping it cool this week

BOZEMAN – A cooler weather pattern for the next few days across most of Montana especially at night.

A NW flow aloft will continue to bring cooler air down into Montana for several more days, and higher elevations could see several frosty mornings in SW Montana.

Only a limited amount of moisture will follow the NW flow aloft thus there is only a slight chance for a few isolated pop-up showers.

By the end of the week another warming and drying trend will develop and once again temperatures could jump into the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

