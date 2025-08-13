Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance clipped SW Montana early Wednesday morning with a few showers and thunderstorms and quickly exited the area by Wednesday afternoon.

There is a slight chance for additional isolated thunderstorms Thursday especially across the southern tip of Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties.

Temperatures will remain above normal through Thursday afternoon and numerous low to mid 90s are possible for lower valleys.

By the weekend temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to mostly cloudy skies but the overall weather pattern through the end of next week is warm to hot and mostly dry.

