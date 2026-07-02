Isolated storms Thursday & Friday but dry for the 4th

Today's Forecast: Today looks pleasant with plenty of sun to start and a couple of isolated thundershowers for the afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry with light southerly winds into the afternoon. Clear skies will allow overnight lows to fall slightly but we should expect a nice evening worth opening the windows for.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated Storms Friday

BOZEMAN: High: 75; Low: 49. Plenty of sunshine for your Thursday afternoon with a few isolated mountain showers during the hottest part of the day.Those showers should steer clear of valleys, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see one or two rouge storms veer into the region between 4-6 PM, though our chances of that are very slim.South winds between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 74; Low: 46. Lots of sunshine for today with rain chances staying away from the area.Any shower chances should be well to the south of the region today leaving us with bright sunshine and highs near average.

DILLON: High: 69; Low: 45. Temperatures will climb quickly with lots of sunshine to start the day.A few showers in southern Beaverhead County could bring a little cloud cover for the afternoon but we expect to stay dry until Friday afternoon when we see a few spotty showers develop during the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 71; Low: 39. Temperatures will build quickly with plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day.The latest data shows the chances of some spotty mountain showers firing off during the afternoon but we should expect those showers to be very spotty in nature and will fall apart quickly after 5 PM.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Fourth Festivities

FANTASTIC FOURTH OF JULY FORECAST:

There is so much anticipation for the 4th of July this year as we celebrate the 250th birthday for the United States.With that in mind, we were searching for some activities for the weekend.I included several (but not all) festivities going on and it looks like the weather should cooperate with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

We really don’t anticipate any rain on Saturday at this point.The moisture just does not look to be in place to even see isolated thunderstorm chances.If we did see a shower chance it would be a pop-up shower and even that potential isn’t likely.The biggest drawback looks to me to be breezy conditions with winds out of the south between 10-20 mph.