Improving weather pattern through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Milder weather pattern this weekend across the entire region with High-pressure over Wyoming creating a SW flow aloft for Montana.

This should produce milder daytime highs with upper 40s to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Considerable cloud cover is likely but no major storms passing through so the chance for rain or snow is very low this weekend.

Monday looks even better. Temperatures could rise into the mid to upper 50s Monday afternoon. A warm and windy pattern is likely for Halloween.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, the pattern will change with the ridge breaking down and colder air moving back into the region with valley rain or snow and more mountain snow by Wednesday.