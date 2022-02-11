Icy MTN passes Friday night

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance with a cold front continues to produce scattered snow bands through central, southern and for the eastern half of SW Montana Friday afternoon.

Mountain passes will continue to see areas of light snow through sunset east of the divide and wet roads could turn icy tonight. MacDonald Pass, Boulder Hill, Bozeman Pass and Norris Hill have seen scattered snow showers Friday afternoon. Watch for ice if traveling through Saturday morning.

The weekend weather pattern will be improving with High-pressure rebuilding over the region. This will produce a dry weather pattern with chilly morning lows but slightly above normal highs. Monday will be like the weekend, but a shot of snow and cold returns Monday night through Wednesday.

The next weather maker will bring snow back to most of SW Montana beginning Monday night and possible travel impacts.