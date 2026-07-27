Hot temperatures, wildfire smoke and daily thunderstorms chances this week

BOZEMAN — Hot temperatures, wildfire smoke, and daily thunderstorm chances will remain the primary weather concerns across Southwest Montana this week. While most days stay dry, isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially east of Interstate 15. Temperatures gradually climb through the week before peaking on Saturday, followed by a cooler and breezier trend Sunday as the ridge begins to break down.

MONDAY EVENING

Hazy skies persist across Southwest Montana as wildfire smoke continues streaming in from the Pacific Northwest. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and evening, mainly across areas east of I-15, but most locations will remain dry. Lows in the upper 40s to around 60.

TUESDAY

Hot and generally dry conditions continue. Smoke remains a daily factor, producing periods of reduced visibility and air quality. A weak disturbance moving through the southwest flow aloft could trigger a few afternoon thunderstorms across Southwest Montana, though rainfall amounts are expected to be light and localized. Most highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures continue a gradual warming trend under persistent high pressure. Skies remain hazy at times due to ongoing wildfire smoke. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms remain possible, especially across the mountains and areas east of I-15. Most storms will produce little meaningful rainfall.

THURSDAY

Above-average heat continues with afternoon highs climbing further into summer-like territory. Smoke lingers across the region, while another weak disturbance may spark isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Dry conditions will continue to dominate outside of any brief storm activity.

FRIDAY

The warming trend persists as the upper ridge strengthens ahead of an approaching pattern change. Smoke remains widespread, and isolated thunderstorms are again possible during the afternoon and evening, primarily across Southwest Montana. Most areas stay dry, with only brief localized precipitation under stronger cells. Highs well into the 90s.

SATURDAY

The hottest day of the week appears likely. Temperatures are forecast to peak immediately ahead of the ridge breakdown, bringing some of the warmest conditions of the summer so far. Hazy skies will continue, and isolated thunderstorms remain possible. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should take precautions against both heat and smoke exposure. Upper 90s for many places.

SUNDAY

A ridge breakdown is expected to bring cooler temperatures and increasing west winds to Southwest Montana. Temperatures will trend downward compared to Saturday, though the extent of the wind remains somewhat uncertain. With a dry transition, concerns are for elevated fire-weather risk if stronger winds materialize. Smoke may begin to disperse somewhat depending on the strength of the incoming front.