HOT Saturday with strong thunderstorms Sunday

BOZEMAN – Near record highs are in the forecast for Saturday across SW Montana. Forecast highs are in the low to mid 80s with a few low 90s possible Saturday afternoon.

The most intense heat will be in Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, Cut Bank, and Havre. These cities could see max temperatures on Saturday in the low to mid 90s.

There are Heat Advisories up for west central and NW Montana Saturday afternoon to early evening.

A cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon, and scattered thunderstorms are likely to clip SW Montana with a few thunderstorms possibly reaching severe status. This means a few thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail. Of course, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning will also develop with all thunderstorms on Sunday.

Behind the cold front a much cooler weather pattern will settle in over the entire region with forecast highs falling into the 50s next week and morning lows down into the 30s.

Scattered showers are also possible early next week as a broad trough of Low-pressure develops over the region.

