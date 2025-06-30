Hot dry weather for a few days

BOZEMAN – Well above normal temperatures will grip much of the region for the first half of the week. Across SW Montana, look for daytime highs to reach the upper 80s with a few low to mid 90s for lower elevations.

A stronger High-pressure ridge is sitting over the western half of the country, and this is a typical summer weather pattern.

Another weather phenomenon associated with this summertime High-pressure ridge pattern is monsoon moisture under cutting the ridge. This will allow moisture to lift into higher latitudes, and it will likely create several rounds of afternoon thunderstorms.

The monsoon season is a tricky one, as thunderstorms development can create good wetting thunderstorms or it can create dry thunderstorms. Of course, we all know that dry thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very little rain can cause numerous new wildfires.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the increased in cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms by the 4th of July.

