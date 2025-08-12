Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot, Dry, and Windy = High Fire Danger Wednesday and Thursday

AUG12RFW.png
BOZEMAN – Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities over the next couple of days as temperatures rise into the 90s, humidity values fall lower than 20%, and surface wind gusts increase Wednesday.

The combination of hot, dry, and windy conditions has a RED FLAG WARNING up for most of SW Montana Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. Beaverhead – Deer Lodge National Forest areas are included in the warning.

Conditions also look hot, dry, and windy for Thursday and there is a Fire Weather Watch up for most of SW Montana mainly east of I-15 Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be hot Wednesday and Thursday and begin to ease slightly by the weekend but the overall 7 to 10 day weather pattern is expected to be mostly warm and dry.

