Hot, dry, and smoky through the end of the week

BOZEMAN – High-pressure continues to dominate the local weather pattern with hot and dry conditions today. Afternoon surface wind gusts are picking up and gusts to or over 20 mph is possible. Combined these elements are producing higher fire danger across the entire region. Please be extremely careful with all outdoor activities, especially in the late afternoon to early evening hours as relative humidity values are at their lowest and temperatures are at the highest point.

The Moose Fire north of Salmon, ID continues to grow, and this morning’s report has the fire burning over 16,000 acres. At times, this fire is pushing a tremendous amount of wildfire smoke over SW Montana creating worsening air quality conditions. The late afternoon through early morning hours are the worst air quality times.

Another, but smaller fire, is burning in the Bitterroot Range. The Hog Trough Fire has burned an estimated 263 acres at last report. This might not seem relevant, but this fire is also contributing to increased wildfire smoke over SW Montana, especially in the Butte area.

A slight cool down is coming by the weekend but until then look for above normal temperatures to continue over SW Montana through the end of the week.