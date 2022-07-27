Hot and dry pattern through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Extreme heat is building over the Pacific NW with widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. Some of this heat will push into far western Montana keeping max temperatures in the mid to upper 90s around Missoula.

SW Montana will also see increasing temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Max temperature forecasts are pushing our numbers into the lower to mid 90s.

Please use caution with outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, drink plenty of water, seek shade or even air-conditioned areas, and try to take it easy to avoid heat stroke and/or heat exhaustion.

There is just a pinch of mid-level moisture that could develop into a few isolated mainly mountain based dry thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday late afternoon. Otherwise, a hot and dry pattern is likely to develop as we head into the final weekend of July.