Historic cold grips SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Historic cold over SW Montana Saturday morning with numerous record lows in the 30s and 40s below zero.

Some of the coldest morning temperatures hit Butte and Belgrade, both falling to -45° below zero. Dillon, Helena, Ennis also note new record lows. Bozeman MSU will report their 24 hour observation later today.

kbzk

The all-time coldest temperature for Belgrade (Bozeman Yellowstone Airport) is -46° set in December of 1983 and January of 1957. The -45° record low today is the 2nd coldest temperature on record for Belgrade.

Dillon today is truly a historic cold temperature day. The low of -42° below zero is a new daily record low, a new January record low, and a new all-time record cold temperature. The old all-time record cold temperature was -37° December 24th, 1983, at the Dillon airport.

kbzk

Unfortunately, the extreme cold will remain in place through Tuesday morning. Below zero temperatures will persist Sunday, Monday and again Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES over most of Montana through Sunday evening. Feels like temperatures -30° to -70° below zero are possible and frostbite and/or hypothermia can occur in less than 30 minutes.