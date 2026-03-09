High wind all week for most of Montana

BOZEMAN – A powerful Jet Stream will continue to roll through Pacific NW through Idaho and across Montana this week.

This will bring more high wind to the entire region along with a healthy moisture feed and impactful mountain snow.

This zonal flow aloft will favor what we call, Up-Slope regions, with a fantastic amount of moisture and snow above 5,000’ and this includes the region of central Idaho and the various mountain ranges along the ID-MT state line like the Bitterroot and Rocky Mountain Front. There could up to 3 feet of higher mountain snow by the weekend.

There is enough potential for heavy Spring like snow that the National Weather Service did issue a Winter Storm Watch for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains of Western Montana from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet are possible along with extreme wind. Wind gusts 40 to 60 mph are possible along with periods of heavy snowfall and there is a slight chance that peak wind gusts along ridge tops could reach 60 to 80 mph.

There will most likely be additional winter weather highlights coming soon to other regions of western and SW Montana.

Next, The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WATCH for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from Wednesday night through Thursday night.SW Wind sustained 30 to 40 mph and possible peak gusts 55 to 65 mph are possible.

This also means damaging wind gusts could develop and cause possible property damage along with possible power outages.

Again, there will like be additional high wind highlights coming soon for other areas of SW Montana. Please check back in with me tonight at 4:30 pm, 5:30pm and 10 pm for updates on KBZK and KXLF.

