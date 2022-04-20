Heavy wet mountain snow Thursday through Saturday

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker continues to look impressive with updated model runs with a high probability of areas of heavy wet snow impacting mountain ranges across SW Montana Friday into Saturday.

At this time the area of greatest concern is centered around Yellowstone National Park and adjacent mountain ranges like, Gallatin, Bridger, Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness ranges.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for mountain ranges in Gallatin and Park counties (does not include Bozeman or Belgrade or Livingston)

NWS has a modest 6” or more is possible with this storm, however, our forecast models show higher mountain peaks could see well over a foot of snow.

Mountain passes could be impacted by this storm beginning Friday morning through Saturday morning with passes in Madison, Gallatin, and Park counties having a higher probability of periods of heavy wet snow including Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass, and possibly Norris Hill.

The weather pattern will get back to normal by late weekend and warming temperatures through the first half of next week.