Heavy rain moves into NW Montana

BOZEMAN – What is left of Hilary will continue to feed moderate to heavy rain into far western and NW Montana through Tuesday morning.

There are FLOOD WATCHES up through Tuesday morning for NW Montana. Areas of moderate to heavy rain may result in flooding of creeks and streams and low-lying areas including burn scars. The good news is most of the states wildfires are in NW Montana and hopefully this rainfall will cool those fires down for a few days.

kbzk

kbzk

Other impacts from what is left of Hilary is increasing surface wind gusts across SW Montana.

The National Weather Service has a HIGH WIND WARNING up across southern Beaverhead County, most of Madison County and central and southern Gallatin County through this evening.

In the warning area wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible and peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible especially in high wind prone areas like Norris Hill and Monida Pass.

kbzk

The National Weather Service has a WIND ADVISORY up for the Butte/Blackfoot region through Monday night as well with wind gusts 30 to 50 mph especially between Butte and Deer Lodge.

The atmosphere will remain slightly unstable for a few days and there could be a few pop-up thunderstorms over SW Montana especially in the late afternoon hours.

Temperatures will continue to trend near to slightly cooler than normal for the rest of the week.