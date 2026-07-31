Heat Builds Through Saturday In SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see hot and dry weather, with sunshine with smoke lingering in the area. Temperatures are well above average, and light afternoon breezes will develop. Fire weather conditions will be increasing, with limited chances for rain. There is an isolated chance of a passing late-day shower in Beaverhead and Madison Counties through the early evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Slim Rain Chances For Friday

BOZEMAN:

High: 92°F; Low: 60°F.

Sunny and hot, with patchy smoke possible. Light winds early, increasing northwest 5–7 mph this afternoon. Air quality could be reduced in smoky areas. Skies remain mostly clear tonight.

BUTTE:

High: 91°F; Low: 54°F.

Sunny and warm with patchy smoke, especially in the afternoon. Light wind shifting northwest 5–8 mph late day. Mostly clear skies tonight, still with smoke possible.

DILLON:

High: 90°F; Low: 58°F.

Sunny with some patchy smoke, mainly before evening. Calm winds early, then west near 5 mph in the afternoon. Skies partly cloudy this evening, trending clear overnight with continued mild temperatures.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 87°F; Low: 45°F.

Morning patchy smoke, then sunny and warm. Afternoon west-southwest winds 5–7 mph. Mostly clear and turning cooler tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Big Drop In Temperatures By Monday

SIGNIFICANT COOL-DOWN SUNDAY AND MONDAY:

Heat ramps up further Saturday with highs nearing record territory and winds increasing—fire weather is a growing concern (a Fire Weather Watch is in effect area-wide for Saturday and Sunday).

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather High Fire Danger This Weekend

By Sunday, a cold front brings a notable drop in temperatures (especially Monday) but keeps skies sunny and dry. The next rain chance is not expected until late next week, so continued caution with fire and outdoor activities is needed.