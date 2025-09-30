Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heading into October cooler with rain and snow

Starting October cool and wet
SEP30JET.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – A progressive westerly flow aloft will pave the way for several Pacific storms to pass through the Pacific NW and the northern Rockies through early next week.

A weak cold front is passing through Montana Tuesday with a new Pacific storm just hitting the west coast. A few showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday.

A longer fetch of moisture is expected to push into SW Montana by Friday morning producing valley rain and some higher mountain snow. This will usher in a cooler temperature pattern that will persist through the weekend.

Sunday will be one of the colder temperature days out of the next 7 days with forecast highs in the 40s to very low 50s and morning lows falling down to or below freezing with higher elevations possible crashing into the low 20s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader