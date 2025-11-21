Fog this weekend and snow by next weekend

BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure should lock our weather pattern in with quiet weather conditions this weekend with the exception of more valley fog in the early morning hours.

Freezing fog can produce black ice especially over bridge decks and with reduced visibility creating travel hazards this weekend.

A weak disturbance will arrive Sunday night with scattered snow showers into Monday morning.

Colder air moves in by Tuesday of next week with cooler than normal temperatures through Thanksgiving Day.

A series of Pacific storms are likely to produce increased moisture by the end of next week with accumulating snow next weekend. This could be our first good winter like storm and that means there is high potential for hazardous travel conditions next weekend.

