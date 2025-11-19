Fog is possible Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will diminish overnight with only a slight chance for a few showers or flurries through midnight.

As skies clear overnight look for patchy valley fog to develop especially for those areas that did see some rain or snow today. The Butte, Anaconda, Georgetown Lake areas could see patchy fog Thursday morning along with Homestake, Elk Park, Boulder Hill passes.

Approaching Pacific storms are expected to dig down the coast and slide well south of Montana for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This should leave Montana storm free through the weekend.

The only travel hazard will be patchy fog in the morning hours.

Next week a pattern change will begin on Tuesday as colder Canadian air surges southward and a sharp temperature drop is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

Although a cooling trend begins on Tuesday, we do not expect significant moisture with this pattern change.

The next best chance for valley and mountain snow is possible the weekend after Thanksgiving.

