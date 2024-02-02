Finally snow is in the forecast

BOZEMAN – A much needed shot of snow is in the forecast this weekend and there is a good chance for moderate to heavy snow at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Friday night into Saturday morning east of the divide for SW Montana mountains and passes and that turns into a WINTER STORM WARNING Saturday morning through Sunday night at and above pass level.

West of the divide a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is up Friday night through Sunday night with light to moderate snow especially over mountains and passes and higher elevated valleys like Butte.

Another round of snow will try to develop around Tuesday night through Thursday of next week.

Plan on wintry travel conditions this weekend into next week.