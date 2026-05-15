Finally cold and snow in the forecast

BOZEMAN – A classic cold snap for May arrives this weekend with a Low pressure system creating scattered valley rain or snow and a good chance for mountain snow.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for most mountain ranges across SW Montana. Above 5,500’ 2”-8” of snow is possible mostly Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Higher peaks could see 6”-12” or more of snow.

Temperatures will be well below normal this weekend with forecast highs in the chilly 40s and morning lows falling into the teens to mid 20s.

The moisture will exit the region by Sunday night but the colder will linger over the state through early next week.

