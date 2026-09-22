Fantastic First Day Of Fall

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will enjoy another mild early fall day with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures this afternoon. Clouds gradually increase tonight as a weak disturbance approaches, bringing a chance of scattered showers late tonight into Wednesday morning.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Overnight Showers

BOZEMAN:

High: 73; Low: 49.

Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with light southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds increase this evening with a slight chance of scattered rain showers developing late tonight. Mild evening conditions continue before overnight temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

BUTTE:

High: 72; Low: 43.

Patchy morning fog clears to mostly sunny skies today. Winds remain light and variable. Increasing clouds arrive tonight with a small chance of late-night showers toward Wednesday morning.

DILLON:

High: 72; Low: 46.

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions continue today with light southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds increase overnight with isolated showers possible late tonight, though many areas remain dry through dawn.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 62; Low: 37.

Morning fog gives way to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Clouds thicken this evening with scattered showers developing overnight. Winds stay light, but temperatures cool quickly after sunset with lows dropping into the 30s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool By Saturday

COOLER BY THE WEEKEND

A weak weather system brings scattered showers to southwest Montana late tonight into Wednesday, with the highest rain chances near West Yellowstone and surrounding mountains. Temperatures remain mild through Thursday before a stronger system arrives late Friday into the weekend bringing cooler air, gusty winds and more widespread rain chances across the region.

