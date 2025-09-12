Fair weather pattern this weekend

BOZEMAN – An area of Low-pressure will lift into SE Montana by Saturday morning producing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend across the eastern half of Montana.

SW Montana could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday, but the storm system should remain well east of our location this weekend.

This storm system will eject out of the area on Sunday, but a Pacific cold front will arrive across western Montana Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday as this cold front passes through the state and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible to start the new work week.

