Fair weather pattern this week

BOZEMAN – A broad trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the Western U.S. and is producing slightly cooler temperatures this week across Montana.

Although the overall temperatures are cooler compared to last week, most forecast highs and lows should remain slightly above normal.

There is only a slight chance for a few rain or snow showers this week into the upcoming weekend.

A blast of winter-like weather is possible next week with snow and cold moving back into Montana and winter travel impacts for the Thanksgiving holiday.

