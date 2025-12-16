Extreme wind event with potential to produce property damage Wednesday

BOZEMAN – An extreme wind event will rip across the Pacific NW, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot region from 2 am to 8 pm Wednesday. West wind sustained between 30 to 40 mph with peak gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

One area of great concern with potential hazardous crosswinds will be I-90 from Butte to Garrison. I-15 from Idaho Falls, ID to Cut Bank, MT will also face hazardous crosswinds for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for Montana east of the divide from 3 am to midnight Wednesday. Sustained west wind 45 to 65 mph with possible peak wind gusts 70 to 90 mph.

This type of high wind event will create areas of blowing dust and debris,damage to property, and can cause power outages.Trees are very susceptible to be blown over into power lines, homes, and vehicles.

To minimize the risk of property damage,please secure loose objects around your home.

If possible, consider delaying traveling Tuesday night through Wednesday night during the period of highest winds.

A cold front will pass through SW Montana Wednesday morning to early afternoon. There will be some rain and snow along with extremely high winds. This will cause additional hazards with blowing rain and snow with reduced visibility.

